Your Tax Dollars Will Study “Long Covid” Among Lesbians

I’ve heard about people losing taste and smell for an extended period after they start feeling better. There are also numerous reports based on anecdotal evidence of long term COVID-19 symptoms. Anecdotal usually references claims not scientifically verified.

For those who actually were made ill by the virus, it’s entirely possible the sick were more sensitive to some of their normal bodily functions.

A guy writing at the Wall Street Journal named Jeremy Devine refers to the unverified claims as “Long Covid”. You may not be able to read the link provided. The Journal has a steep pay wall. Let me share some details.

What people are experiencing is possibly related to an unrelated illness and perhaps something chronic. Something recognized by the sufferer even more after battling coronavirus. Some of it may be psychological. Now the National Institutes for Health plans to spend more than 1 billion of your tax dollars to find an answer. It’s a response to a survey from an organization named Body Politic. Devine explains the organization describes its work as “a queer feminist wellness collective merging the personal and the political”.

Many of the survey respondents actually never tested positive for COVID-19!

Could it be Pamprin would relieve some of the symptoms of "Long Covid"? Since the organization serves and surveyed women, I'll suggest many have some of their symptoms on a monthly basis.

I’m not belittling menstrual pain. Women in my family tell me it’s no picnic. It’s just that I question spending 1.15 billion dollars for the research. Especially when so many of the respondents never actually had a positive virus diagnoses.