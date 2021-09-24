Zoo Coming Soon To The Magic Valley Mall In Twin Falls ID

The Twin Falls Zoological Center made the announcement that they have officially secured a location for their zoo. The non-profit organization said they plan on opening March of 2022 baring any complications.

What type of zoo is coming?

It appears that the Twin Falls Zoological Center mostly has reptiles and amphibians. On their website and their Facebook page there are tortoises, snakes, iguanas, frogs. I am sure there are a ton of official names of these creatures that I don't know yet but I am excited to learn about all of them.

What is the goal of the Twin Falls Zoological Center

According to their website, the Twin Falls Zoological Center aims to educate people about the creatures that live in the wild and give people a better understanding how to protect and conserve natural resources and ecosystems. This is a non-profit organization that has been working on this for year.

Can I help or be part of the center?

Absolutely. You can contact the Twin Falls Zoological Center through their website, call them at 208-432-2339 or follow them on their Facebook page to get more information about them.

I seriously am so excited for something like this to be here. It is not going to have things like lions, tigers and bears oh my but it is going to have some amazing creatures that I am excited to learn about. I never would have thought that the mall would have something like this but I am definitely not mad at it.

