25th Anniversary Tour Brings Counting Crows To Boise

One of the most commercially successful bands to ever come out of California's Bay Area is embarking on a 47-date summer tour beginning June 27 in Idaho. The Counting Crows will start their upcoming tour with a performance at the Taco Bell Arena, in support of their "25 Years and Counting" North American tour. The band, whose roots are in Berkeley, CA, emerged in the early 90s, and rose to fame with hits songs like " Mr. Jones ," and "Accidentally In Love."

To date, the Counting Crows have sold more than 20 million albums worldwide, according to Wikipedia . Opening for the Counting Crows will be Pennsylvania band Live , according to the arena webpage .

Tickets start at $65.