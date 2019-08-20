1 Dead and 1 Injured In Fire Station Construction Near Chubbuck

One man is dead and another is injured after a construction accident in Bannock County north of Chubbuck. Crews were working to build the new fire station for the recently formed North Bannock Fire Department when the roof caved in. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident while the Idaho State Journal says that strong winds may have played a part in the building collapse.

Both injured males were transported to the Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. Two walls of the building came down with the roof, leaving the rest of the building unstable and unsafe. Authorities are quoted as saying the building is most likely a total loss and will have to be completely rebuilt.