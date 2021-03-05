10 Things Idahoans Will Always Do When Given The Chance
Idahoans are some of the nicest people on the planet, but they are also some of the most stubborn or set in their ways. If they believe it is the right thing they are going to do it no matter what. Here are a few examples of things Idahoans will always do when given the chance.
- 1
Help someone in need
I have had more people offer to help me when I had car trouble, work trouble, financial trouble, whatever trouble in Idaho than I have anywhere else. There is always someone willing to help when given the chance.
- 2
Carry a gun
Whether it be concealed carry, open carry, for hunting or whatever. An Idahoan pretty much will always carry a gun whenever needed. Chances are you haven't even noticed.
- 3
Ask for fry sauce
It doesn't matter where we are we are going to ask for fry sauce because it makes everything taste better.
- 4
Brag about our hunt/fish
Yes, you may be sad that you didn't draw or get a big catch on your last fishing trip, but if we did you better believe we are going to brag about it.
- 5
Complain about California
It might not be the most appealing attribute to an Idahoan, but in all fairness California is a crazy state. If you are from California and you love Idaho, welcome, we love it here too.
- 6
Make it Huckleberry flavor
Idahoans love their huckleberries. Whether it is ice cream, cheese, vodka or whatever, if we can make it huckleberry flavored we are going to do it. And it is going to be delicious.
- 7
Complain about the weather
In all fairness, you never know what you are going to get here. During the winter time we complain about the cold, the snow and the wind. During the summer we complain about the wind, the heat and the sun. During the spring and fall we complain that you get all the seasons in one day. It's just so confusing. Also, so much wind.
- 8
Substitute potatoes
An Idahoan can truly do anything with a potato. They can make ice cream, they can make Idaho nachos with potatoes instead of chips, I am pretty sure if they put their mind to it they could make a potato fly. Potatoes are the best substitute for everything.
- 9
Moo at a cow
I didn't even know this was a thing until I moved here. Apparently you aren't a real Idahoan unless you are driving through the South Hills or wherever you may come across a cow, roll your window down, and moo at it. You just have to. It is a must.
- 10
Say "Idaho is full"
This is the number one phrase I hear uttered by Idahoans. Sure there is still plenty of space around but we don't want it to be too overcrowded. Honestly, Idahoans are pretty welcoming as long as you don't complain about Idaho.