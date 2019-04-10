10 Things You Shouldn’t Do On A Windy Day In Twin Falls

In case you hadn't noticed - it is windy today. You may be missing a trampoline or if it was trash day in your neighborhood you definitely are going to have a mess this afternoon. Our station sign is even getting twisted by the wind!

This sign is supposed to be facing directly at the road.

My kids are supposed to have soccer today and that's going to be fun to watch. If it weren't for the games I would most likely go home from work and stay inside for the rest of the day. But, if you do feel the need to go outdoors in the Magic Valley today here are a few things you should not do:

Do not BASE jump today from the Perrine Bridge.

Don't take your small dogs on a walk...they may fly away.

Baseball hats are not recommended. Especially your favorite one.

Put that kilt away for another day.

Today is a bad day to drive a truck across the Perrine or Hansen Bridges.

Don't open an umbrella outside or it will become an inside out 'UN'brella.

If you have a comb-over or a toupee it would be best to stay inside today.

Do not participate in any watermelon seed spitting competitions.

Golf and Disc Golf, Tennis, boomerang throwing, and Soccer (really any sports) are frowned upon in the wind.

Don't set up an outdoor birthday party with balloons and table covers. You won't be able to light candles either.

If you need to be entertained from the comfort of your home, sit in front of a window and watch birds try to fly.