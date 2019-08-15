10-Year-Old Drowns on the Payette River While Kayaking

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A ten-year-old boy was killed Wednesday evening while kayaking a river near Lowman.

According to the Ada County Coroner's Office, Maximus Hansen was pronounced dead at St. Luke's Regional Medical Center in Boise after he drowned while kayaking the Payette River.

The Boise County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident on the south fork of the river. Little information was released on the circumstances surrounding the accident.