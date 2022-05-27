100 Deadliest Days Begins on Idaho Roadways Memorial Day Weekend

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-State transportation officials are asking motorists to drive safe on Idaho roads as the 100 Deadliest Days begins with the Memorial Day holiday weekend. The "100 Deadliest Days" marks the beginning of the most deadly time period on Idaho roads and across the nation, according to the Idaho Transportation's Office of Highway Safety (OHS). In 2021 during the "100 Deadliest Days" the Gem State had seen 101 fatal car crashes on its roadways. Preliminary numbers from last year shows a dramatic increase in traffic related deaths of 271. “We are working hard with our partners this summer to keep our roads safe, prevent crashes, and keep families whole,” said Acting OHS Manager Josephine Middleton in a prepared statement. “We ask drivers to do their part by slowing down, being engaged drivers, and always buckling up.” More than 60 law enforcement agencies will be working together this holiday weekend to increase enforcement of the state's seat belt laws. During the summer OHS and police will also increase efforts to curb impaired and aggressive driving. Nationally, the deaths related to crashes went up more than 10 percent to 42,915 estimated deaths, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

