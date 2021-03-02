13-Year-Old Caldwell Girl Missing

A Caldwell, Idaho, teenager has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles.

According to the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website, Alisia Adela Mendez hasn't had contact with family since February 21, 2021. Mendez, 13, is 5'2", and weighs 125 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes.

Alicia had on a red jacket, blue jeans and red shoes last time she was seen. She might be traveling in a blue pickup truck. Her date of birth is May 25, 2007.

If you have information on her whereabouts, please contact the Caldwell Police Department, at 208-454-7531.

Idaho Missing