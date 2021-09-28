14 Candidates Apply for Retiring Cassia County Judge Position

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Seven applicants for a soon to be vacant judgeship are from the Magic Valley area. The District Court for the Fifth Judicial District announced the names of 14 candidates who applied to fill the position of Cassia County Magistrate Honorable Mick Hodges, soon to retire at the end of the year. According to Fifth District Trial Court Administrator Shelli Tubbs, seven of those are local attorneys from Heyburn, Burley, Twin Falls, and Jerome; three are from the Burley area (see list below). The fifth Judicial District Magistrate Commission will be in charge of reviewing the applicants and making a decision to replace the retiring judge. The public also has a chance to provide comments on the candidates until October 22, 2021. Questionnaires are available for the public online at www.5thjudicialdistrict.com, or in Twin Falls at the Theron Ward Judicial Building, 427 Shoshone Street N., Twin Falls, or in Burley at the Cassia County Judicial Building located at 1559. Overland Ave in Burley, ID. Comments must be sent to the Trial Court Administrator’s Office, P.O. Box 126, Twin Falls, ID 83303-0126, no later than October 22, 2021, again no later than October 22, 2021.

Here is the list of applicants:

Brock H. Bischoff Heyburn ID

Dallin J. Creswell Caldwell ID

Matthew C. Darrington Burley ID

Rachel M. Hamilton Mountain Home ID

Hyrum T. Hibbert Caldwell ID

Michael "Scott" Keim Meridian ID

Jeffrey L. Phillips Homedale ID

Jeremy L. Pittard Burley ID

Tyler J. Rands Twin Falls ID

Paul N. J. Ross Burley ID

Timothy J. Schneider Heyburn ID

Matthew K. Steen Meridian ID

Adam M. Strong Idaho City ID

Jacob D. Twiggs Jerome ID

