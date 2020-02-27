TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-An 18-year-old is accused of robbing a small Twin Falls department store earlier this week. According to charging documents, Twin Falls Police arrested Marcos Rodriguez on Feb. 25, and charged him with one felony count of robbery and one felony count of burglary after police responded to a robbery at the Family Dollar on Addison Avenue just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The cashier in the store told police a male, wearing sunglasses, black beanie, and a black coat entered the store and demanded money. The cashier later told police she thought the person had a gun in the coat pocket that had an extended magazine sticking out. The suspect jumped in the back seat of a red-colored car which was later located on Washington Street south.

Five people were detained, including Rodriguez, and questioned by police. In a court affidavit, Rodriguez allegedly told police he did have a gun in his pocket at the time of the robbery and disposed of it later. Police say Rodriguez had about $350 on him when he was arrested. Police also say Rodriguez told them he robbed the store to get money to buy methamphetamine and said no one else in the car knew he was going to carry out the robbery.