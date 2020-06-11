19-year-old Killed in Crash in McCall, Four Others Hospitalized

MCCALL, Idaho (KLIX)-A 19-year-old from Lewiston was killed in a single-vehicle rollover in McCall Wednesday night that sent four others to the hospital.

According to Idaho State Police, Jared Dykes, who died from his injures, was one of four others in a 2008 GMC 2500 pickup that went off the road just before 10 p.m. and rolled on Warren Road.

ISP said the driver, Sonsela Shebala, 35, of Kooskia, and passengers Nolan Rudolph, 23, of Lapwai, Jody Dykes, 20, of Lewsiton, and Denver Drake, 20, of Lewsiton were all taken to St. Luke's McCall Medical Center. The investigation is ongoing by ISP with help from the Valley County Sheriff's Office and McCall Police Department.