$1K Reward: SW Idaho Man Wanted; Tramatic, Att Strangulation

A $250,000 bond has been assigned in the case of a southwest Idaho wanted for a violent crime. His profile was recently added to a statewide database for most wanted criminals.

Do you know the whereabouts of Abel Guevara Gomez III? He is wanted by Canyon County law enforcement for Domestic Battery and causing traumatic injury by Attempted Strangulation. His profile can be viewed on the Southwest Idaho Crime Stoppers website.

Guevara is 5'9", and weighs 185 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. A $1,000 reward is obtainable if information provided leads to a felony arrest. Gomez also has a pierced lip, and tattoos on his arms, neck, calf and wrist. To submit an anonymous tip, click here.

If you wish to receive alerts regarding most wanted criminals in southwest Idaho, you can download the crime stoppers app.