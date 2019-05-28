2 Pedestrians Hit in Twin Falls on Monday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Police said two pedestrians were hit while crossing a road in the rain Monday night in Twin Falls.

The pedestrians, Lily Clifton, 18, and Brandyn Dudley, 19, were crossing Filer Avenue East at Maurice Street North when the incident occurred a little after 9 p.m., Twin Falls Police Officer J.P. O’Donnell told News Radio 1310. He said while the two were crossing the street, Kara Smith, 19, of Shoshone was traveling eastbound on Filer Avenue in a Chevrolet Lumina and struck the pedestrians.

O’Donnell said a pedestrian light on a sign was turned on to alert drivers of the crossing, but Smith claimed she had trouble seeing out of her window due to a damaged windshield wiper and heavy rain. He said a responding officer did notice the damaged wiper. Smith was cited for inattentive and careless driving, O’Donnell said.

Clifton was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Besides minor abrasions, O’Donnell said, Dudley was not injured in the incident.