20-year-old Drowns in Twin Falls Lake

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Twin Falls authorities say a 20-year-old drowned at a popular lake in Twin Falls Sunday afternoon.

The Twin Falls County Coroner announced Sunday night the name of the drowning victim, Erinest Nsabiamana, after emergency crews responded to Dierkes Lake near Shoshone Falls.

Coroner Gene Turley said in a statement Nsabimana had tried to swim from the south shore of the lake to the north shore and went under while his family was watching; Nsabimana never surfaced again.