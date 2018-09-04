2018 ISAT Results Available Online

BOISE, Idaho – Preliminary results from the Idaho Standards Achievement Test, which are now online, show that students are more proficient than they were the first year the test was given three years ago.

The latest results show 43.7 percent of students meet or exceed state standards in mathematics, according to information from the Idaho State Department of Education, and 53.7 percent meet or exceed standards in English language arts and literacy.

The first year ISAT assessment was given was in spring 2015, and is given annually to students in grades 3-8 and in grade 10. The assessment, the department said in a news release, measures students’ achievement of state content standards and growth in learning. Student participation in the testing has increased by nearly 7,000 students over the past three years.

“This information will help districts allocate resources to support teachers and students at the school level to make sure students learn what they need at each grade level to progress to new skills,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said in the prepared statement.

The release explains:

Each student’s ISAT results in mathematics and English Language Arts/Literacy fall into one of four levels: Advanced, Proficient, Basic and Below Basic. Students with scores in the top two levels exceed or meet grade level expectations on the Idaho Content Standards.

“The assessments ask students to demonstrate what they know and can do,” SDE Assessment and Accountability Director Karlynn Laraway said, “including the ability to write clearly, think critically and solve problems, not simply regurgitate facts they have memorized.”

To view results for this year’s assessment, visit this State Department of Education webpage .