Southern Idaho Tourism

Information on this year's laser show at Shoshone Falls has been announced on the Southern Idaho Tourism website.

Musical entertainment, kids activities and food vendors will be part of this year's Lights & Laser Show at Shoshone Falls , which is scheduled for May 15-18. Tickets go on sale April 1, 2019, according to the website.

Hundreds of lasers will again light up one of the country's most magnificent landmarks located right here in southern Idaho. Tickets are limited to 1,500 per night and sold quickly during last year's laser shows . A select number of seats will be available on the VIP viewing platform at a cost of $50 each.

General admission seating for those 12 and over will cost $12. For kids under the age of 12 the price is $6, and kids five and younger are free. Area businesses such as Chobani, Jayco, Idaho Power and the Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce have helped sponsor this year's show.