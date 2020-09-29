Hang Out With Toy Story Gang At Burley Straw Maze

The Burley Straw Maze and Pumpkin Patch is officially open and you get to hang out with the gang from Toy Story if you go.

There is so much to do at the Burley Straw Maze and Pumpkin Patch. The straw bales are painted like Woody, Buzz, the aliens, Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head and Slinky Dog. They are pretty spot on if I don't say so myself. They make the perfect photo opportunity.

Not only are there awesome characters but you can also enjoy some slides, a pumpkin patch and hay ride where you get to pick your perfect pumpkin. The straw maze takes anywhere from 45 minutes to an hour and a half. The straw maze in included with general admission. The straw maze turns haunted as well on Saturday nights in October. Yes please!

They also have a zip line for the kiddos, a play area, jump pad, barrel train, corn cannon, a swing ride and a food shack. This definitely looks like an all day event, fun for the entire family and a great time for big kids too.

I am still trying to decide if it would be weird if I went to this without children. Ticket prices vary depending on what you want to do and you can purchase them online. You can get all the information you need at their website as well.