The Walk For Wishes event in the Magic Valley is coming up Saturday, September 25th. Walk For Wishes is an event that celebrates the many wishes granted in Idaho to kids with critical illnesses. It is also an opportunity for the community to come together and raise money for future wishes to be granted in Idaho.

Make-a-Wish Idaho 2021 Walk For Wishes in the Magic Valley

Registration for the Walk For Wishes Magic Valley begins at 9:30 AM on Saturday, September 25th. The event will begin at 10 AM at the Twin Falls Visitor Center. This is the 6th year for the event in the Magic Valley and it will be held in-person after a tough previous year of pandemic restrictions.

If you wish to participate, there a re many ways you can help. You can sign up as a sponsor, volunteer, or as a walk team. Registration is free, but Walk For Wishes is a fundraiser event so walkers are asked to raise at least $100 to help Idaho wish kids.

Get our free mobile app

Sign Up For Walk For Wishes Magic Valley

Sign up in advance for the event online for yourself or donate to a walker. There are currently 145 Idaho kids hoping to have their wishes granted, so any way you can help will be beneficial to these kids. The goal for Make-A-Wish Idaho is to raise more than $50,000, which would be enough to help at least seven kids get their wishes granted.

KEEP READING: See 25 natural ways to boost your immune system

KEEP READING: 15 Natural Ways to Improve Your Sleep