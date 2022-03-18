21-year-old Middleton Woman Dies in Two-vehicle Crash

CALDWELL, Idaho (KLIX)-A 21-year-old woman died in a crash at an intersection near Caldwell Thursday evening. According to Idaho State Police, the woman from Middleton was driving a Honda Civic on Midland Boulevard just east of Caldwell when she failed to yield to a Ford F750 traveling on State Highway 20-26. The collision sent the two vehicles into a nearby field. ISP said both drivers had been wearing seat belts. ISP said part of the highway was blocked for a couple of hours while emergency crews cleared the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

Get our free mobile app