One Killed, One Injured in Crash Near Butte City

BUTTE CITY, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash near Butte City Thursday afternoon that claimed the life of a Caldwell man. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened at around 7:30 p.m. on U.S. 20-26 when a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu rear ended a Ford F250. The 39-year-old driver of the Chevrolet was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene. ISP said the 70-year-old man from Arco driving the Ford was taken by ambulance to an area hospital. The crash blocked the highway for around five hours.

