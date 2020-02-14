Man Driving Backhoe Killed in Crash with Semi

ARCO, Idaho (KLIX)-A man driving a backhoe was killed Thursday when a semi-truck hit him near a small town in eastern Idaho.

According to Idaho State Police, Mark Reinke, 56, of Howe, was taken to Lost Rivers Medical Center in Arco where he later died from his injuries Feb. 13. ISP said in a statement Reinke had been driving the backhoe on U.S. Highway 20/26 at around 7:06 a.m. when a semi-truck, driven by Felipe Blanco, 64, of Terreton, struck the tractor sending both vehicles off the road.

Both drivers had been wearing seat belts, according to ISP. The crash closed part of the highway for about two hours. The crash is under investigation.

