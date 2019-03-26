24-year-old Idaho Woman Killed in East Idaho Crash

SWAN VALLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A 24-year-old Idaho woman was killed and several others sent to the hospital in a head-on crash near Swan Valley Monday evening.

According to Idaho State Police, Nevada Chavez, of Victor, was driving a 1997 Subaru Legacy Wagon headed north on State Highway 31 at around 4:45 p.m. when she missed a curve and hit a 2018 BMW x5 head-on going south.

State Police say Chavez was not wearing a seat belt and died from her injuries before she could be taken to the hospital.

The driver of the BMW, Seied Yasrobi, 64, his passengers Brenda Younkin, 45, and a juvenile, all of Jackson, Wyoming, were taken by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, all of them had been wearing seat belts.

ISP says the highway was blocked for five hours. The Teton and Bonneville county sheriff's office also responded to the crash and is assisting ISP with the investigation.