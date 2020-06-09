One Killed, Two Injured in Multi-truck Crash in east Idaho

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KLIX)-A Minnesota man was killed in a four-vehicle crash involving three semi-trucks in eastern Idaho Monday afternoon. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened at around 3:40 p.m. when a semi-truck crossed the center line and caused a multi-vehicle pileup on U.S. Highway 20 just east of St. Anthony. Joseph Sturgeon, 73, of Melrose, one of the truck drivers, was killed in the crash.

ISP said in a statement that Scott Roper, of Pocatello, was headed west in a Kenworth truck when he crossed the center line and struck another Kenworth truck headed east, driven by Weyland Schenk Jr., 61; Schenk's truck then hit a Ford F-150 traveling behind Roper's truck, according to ISP. Roper's truck then went back into his lane then cross back into the eastbound lane and hit Sturgeon.

The driver of the Ford, Adrian Mendez Gomez, 42, of Idaho Falls, was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Roper, 56, was flown by helicopter to the same medical center. Multiple other agencies assisted ISP incluiding the Fremont County Sheriff's Office and Idaho Transportation Department. The highway was blocked for about 8 hours.