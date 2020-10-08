25-year-old Killed in Construction Accident Near Boise
GARDEN CITY, Idaho (KLIX)-A Meridian man died when a the piece of heavy machinery rolled down an embankment Monday near Boise.
According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, 25-year-old Patrick Anderson was operating the machinery at a work site in Garden City in the Hidden Springs Drive area when the incident happened Monday afternoon; Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Ada County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident. According to the Coroner Dotti Owens, Anderson died from blunt force trauma.
