25-year-old Killed in Construction Accident Near Boise

GARDEN CITY, Idaho (KLIX)-A Meridian man died when a the piece of heavy machinery rolled down an embankment Monday near Boise.

According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, 25-year-old Patrick Anderson was operating the machinery at a work site in Garden City in the Hidden Springs Drive area when the incident happened Monday afternoon; Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident. According to the Coroner Dotti Owens, Anderson died from blunt force trauma.