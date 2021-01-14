BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities in Boise are investigating the death of a 93-year-old woman following a house fire on Tuesday.

According to the Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens, the death of Claire Stoker was reported on January 12, to their office after a house caught fire on W. Northview Street in Boise. The Boise Police Department is investigating the incident.

The coroner said in a brief statement the cause of death is under investigation and may take some time for results to return.