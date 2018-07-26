3 Idaho Cities Among Best Places to Find a Job in America

Three Idaho cities rank in the top 100 nationwide in a very good category.

The three current Idaho cities on the list are Pocatello, Idaho Falls and Boise

The three are among the best places nationwide to find a job. Twin Falls didn’t make the list but the omission may be related to the cities size 8 years ago. Only recently did Twin Falls pick up an urban designation. The 2020 census will likely place the city in contention for any future lists.

The three current Idaho cities on the list are Pocatello, Idaho Falls and Boise.

If you’re still looking for work or a better job you’ve got a couple of choices. A long commute time or possibly a move.