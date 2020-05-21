4.4 Magnitude Idaho Earthquake Shakes Stanley Thursday Morning

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake rumbled beneath the feet of residents of one central Idaho community Thursday morning just after 5:00 a.m.

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake registered in the early morning hours of May 21 near the community of Stanley, Idaho, according to data shared by the United States Geological Survey. It struck at approximately 5:30 a.m.

Stanley, which is located 140 miles north of Twin Falls, is home to about 70 people, and is one of the state's top areas for kayaking, hiking, boating and camping. A 6.5 magnitude earthquake--the strongest to hit Idaho in decades--had an epicenter in the same general area back on March 31, 2020.

No injuries have been reported from Thursday's smaller quake as of yet. The USGS has not registered an earthquake stronger than the March 31 one since, and both originated within 30 miles of Stanley.

Several popular Sawtooth Mountain landmarks were reported to have sustained heavy damage following the large earthquake that hit eight weeks ago. One lake in the Stanley area suffered flooding as well.

There have been over 600 aftershocks since the March 31 earthquake, according to the USGS. The largest earthquake ever recorded in the state happened in 1983, in which two students lost their lives from falling debris.

Two other, smaller quakes, were also reported on May 21 in the same region of Idaho. The largest one registered a 3.4. Thursday's 4.4 quake hit 66 kilometers east of Cascade.

