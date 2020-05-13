STANELY, Idaho (KLIX)-A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook central Idaho this evening not far from the epicenter of the earthquake that hit the state at the end of March. The U.S. Geological Survey reports the latest quake hit in the area of the Salmon River Mountains near the Custer and Valley county line at just before 6:30 p.m. about 20 miles from the community of Stanley.

US Geological Survey

The quake could be felt as far away as the city of Boise and much of the central Idaho region including the Wood River Valley. The USGS has recorded numerous aftershocks since the March 31, 6.5 quake that was felt in much of Idaho and neighboring states. The March quake caused some relatively minor damage to some buildings as well as landslides that blocked a mountain highway. Recently geologists say the March earthquake caused an inlet of Stanley Lake to flood an old boat ramp and fishing beach.

A number of smaller quakes ranging from about 2.7 in magnitude to 3.6 was felt on Thursday as well.