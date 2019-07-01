4 FREE Campsites Near Boise to Try This Summer

Having trouble staying focused on the job today because you're looking forward to a long four day Fourth of July weekend? If you're plans include planning a camping trip, check out these FREE campsites near Boise and do a few more minutes of day dreaming!

The extended forecast for Fourth of July weekend looks beautiful! We're looking at a high of 81º for Thursday and things will warm up into the mid-90s before the holiday weekend is over. If you don't have your heart set in staying in the Treasure Valley to do parades and fireworks, maybe a camping trip is in order!

According to freecampsites.net, a community fueled directory of free campsites across the world, these are some options within a close drive from Boise where you don't need a permit or reservation to pop up your tent or park your RV!

We've provided the dates of the most recent reviews from the site. Some of these campgrounds may have changed since the last review. It's always good to have a back-up site in mind.

Irish Point Dispersed Campground (Last reviewed: June 8, 2019)

GPS Coordinates : 43.615822, -115.831535

: 43.615822, -115.831535 Approximate Drive from Boise: 1 hour, 16 minutes

1 hour, 16 minutes Activities: Fishing, Hiking, Hunting, Swimming, Wildlife Viewing

Fishing, Hiking, Hunting, Swimming, Wildlife Viewing Getting There: Take Idaho 21-N, to E Springs Shores Rd, continue onto Arrow Rock Road. It will eventually turn into Deer Creek Rd and then into N Fork Boise River Rd. The free campground is about 7 miles down the dirt road.

Willow Creek Campground (Last reviewed: August 29, 2018)

GPS Coordinates : 43.64446, -115.75348

: 43.64446, -115.75348 Approximate Drive from Boise: 1 hour, 47 minutes

1 hour, 47 minutes Activities: Boating, Fishing, Hiking, Horse Trails and Wildlife Viewing

Boating, Fishing, Hiking, Horse Trails and Wildlife Viewing Getting There: Take Idaho 21-N to the Arrowrock Reservoir turnoff and proceed along Forest Service Road 268/Middle Fork Boise River Rd, east past the Arrowrock Dam and Cottonwood Campground. It's approximately 22 miles to the Willow Creek Campground. According to reviews the FS road is narrow and can be rough. There are nine campsites in the area available on a first come, first serve basis.

Swan Falls River Access (Last reviewed: June 9, 2019)

GPS Coordinates: 43.235437, -116.374318

43.235437, -116.374318 Approximate Drive from Boise : 52 Minutes

: 52 Minutes Activities: Wildlife Viewing

Wildlife Viewing Getting There: Take I-84 W to Exit 44 and turn left onto Meridian Road. It eventually becomes East Avalon St. Turn south and follow Swan Falls Road. Continue onto Swan Falls Rd Dirt Extension. Most users said they'd stay here again, but did mention that the later in the summer it gets, the more gnats you're dealing with.

Dedication Point (Last reviewed: August 15, 2017)