Christmas is coming and the goose is getting fat, but so am I because all I really do lately is sit around my house snacking. We don't have any plans this year to have family come to town and we are not going to travel anywhere out of the state for Christmas. That doesn't mean we are going to hole up for the winter and you won't see us until the groundhog announces his spring prediction. There is a ton of cool stuff to do around the Magic Valley with family and friends to get you in the Christmas spirit. You can check out spectacular Christmas lights at Rock Creek, Orton Botanical Garden, and the Burley Straw Maze. You can donate toys to a number of efforts including Christmas in the Night Time Sky and Toys For Tots.

Growing up, my family would always spend Christmas at a cabin. We were never home for the holiday and that's one of my favorite traditions. To me now, getting out of the house for a few days is part of Christmas. You may also feel the need to get out of your house for a vacation-feel but stay close to home and there are a few AirBnB rentals around Twin Falls that are still available over Christmas. Some can house a large family gathering and others are a bit more cozy. Check out the pictures below and see the full list of rentals at airbnb.