Every town, state, and country is made up of them. Some are easy to spot, while others do a better job at blending in. I am one. Maybe you are one too. Every place has outsiders that have moved to their town or state. This country is founded on people that moved from other countries at some point in time. Here in Twin Falls, not everyone is welcoming to the guests, which is one reason why it is the outsider's job to blend in and adapt to their new surroundings. As well as they all try, some still leave hints and stand out that they are not originally from here. Here are a few easy ways to spot them:

Change Your License Plates

Starting with the most obvious one, if they have failed to change their tags, they are not from the area. For those unaware, you only have 90 days to change your plates. Some people don't take that timeline seriously and continue to drive around with their out-of-state tags, making them stick out.

It is Too Cold in Idaho

For people that have moved from states south of Idaho, which most of the United States is, then they may find Idaho a little chilly. Odds are, like me, they will complain about the cold and take some time to adapt to it. This whining and complaining are not typical of someone born and raised in Idaho, causing the outsider to stick out.

Wearing Gear For Teams Not in the Area

While Idaho may not have any professional teams, most people here root for teams surrounding the area. It is not uncommon to see someone wearing Denver Broncos gear or Seattle Seahawks gear. You may even spot some Las Vegas Raiders stuff, but if someone is wearing a team, not in the region, it causes them to stick out. The Dolphins, the Dodgers, the Lakers, any college that isn't Boise or the Idaho Vandals, these are all teams that will make you stick out in Twin.

Driving in a Rush in Twin Falls

If someone has moved from a major city to Twin Falls, odds are they are used to driving in a rush. City life driving consists of people trying to get to places as fast as possible as time seems to move quicker. In Twin, people seem to enjoy life more and take their time getting to where they are going.

Learning About Guns in Twin Falls

It is common knowledge in Twin, that most people in the area own a gun if not multiple guns. It is not uncommon to walk into a store, at work, or even church and hear a group talking about them. If someone can't carry a conversation or doesn't know anything about a gun then odds are they are not from the area.

Driving on Ice, Snow, and in the Rain

Certain states rarely see rain, snow, or ice. If someone is born and raised in one of those states, then they may not be comfortable or even know how to properly drive on snow or ice. In some extreme situations, they may panic when driving in the rain. These people are usually easy to spot on the road, and a good sign they are from elsewhere.

Twin Falls Needs More Food Chains

Something that comes across often from people that are new Twin, is that they will often complain about restaurants that are not in Idaho. Every state and region has local food chains, and people new to the area miss what they now can't have. This is a quick sign that they are not from the area.

Proper Pronunciation of Idaho Towns

Idaho has some unique named towns and while the spelling may be simple, the pronunciation isn't necessarily what you may think. If you hear someone mispronounce the name of a known town in the area then they are most definitely not from Idaho. If in doubt, ask them to say the name of a town, and they may end up exposed as an outsider.

There are more ways to know if someone is from another state, but these are the ones that are the easiest to catch. Every place is made up of outsiders, and it takes time for people to learn their new culture and blend in. Over time most will adapt, but not everyone will. As an outsider, I am guilty of a good amount of these. I have grown and learned in the few months I have been here, and am now aware of my mistakes and how much I stuck out. The next time you are out running errands, look around and see if you can spot the outsiders in the area.

