5 Things Magic Valley Families Have To Do Before Summer Ends

There is right around a month left of summer vacation for most students around the Magic Valley. So, here are 5 things you have to do before the school year begins!

1.) Go camping one more time! It is prime camping season! Summer is not summer without at least one amazing camping trip. Take the family out somewhere close one more time, even for just a night trip, and get the camping bug out of your system.

2.) Take advantage of the water parks! Roaring Springs in Boise is a great day trip, have some fun around town and have some family fun at Roaring Springs before the season ends and it closes down. You can win 6 tickets !

3.) Float the river. You can float the Boise River, the Snake River, whatever! It is a great summer time activity that is both fun and relaxing!

4.) Check out Splash N Flick at the Twin Falls City Pool! This weekend is Finding Nemo and next weekend is their last one with Jaws! That's amazing. Great family night get together.

5.) Have a BBQ! Nothing is better than a great BBQ with the family. Good food, good company, and you can do it pretty much anywhere. Head to the park, go to Dierkes and have a BBQ while kayaking, fishing and swimming.