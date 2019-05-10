5 Ways To Make It Easier To Get Garth Brooks Tickets
Garth Brooks tickets are going on sale May 17th at 10 a.m. sharp. If you want to get tickets and make it as smooth as physically possible, we have some tips to make your experience the best it can be.
- 1
Set An Alarm
Set an alarm on your phone for May 17th at 9:55 a.m. so you can get online and be ready to purchase tickets as soon as they are available.
- 2
Update Info Now
Update all your information in ticketmaster now. Make sure you have your log in information, your credit card information is saved and you are ready to go. You can only purchase through ticketmaster so updating your information will mean less waiting while purchasing tickets.
- 3
Download the App
If you download the ticketmaster app you can do everything right from your phone so you don't have to be on a computer. Again, make sure you have all your updated information on the website saved.
- 4
Win From Us
Download the 95.7 KEZJ app and enter for your chance to win tickets BEFORE you can buy them. Then you can skip steps 1 through 4 and have a guaranteed seat to the show.
- 5
Use Multiple Computers
There is a good possibility that the site might get overloaded and it is going to be hard to get in. Use multiple computers, multiple phones and apps to try to get in the website to purchase the tickets. This will better your odds of ticket purchasing.