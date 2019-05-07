6 Mother’s Day Restaurant Specials To Spoil Twin Falls Moms

Mother's Day is right around the corner. Sunday, it's Sunday. If you are looking for some fun ways to spoil mom, here are six Mother's Day brunch, buffet or dinner ideas.

 

    Elevation 486

    Get mom some delicious food without her having to do the dishes. They have their regular menu and are accepting reservations. Plus it is a great view.

    Jaker's Bar and Grill

    They have a buffet and their regular menu. They are open for brunch, lunch and dinner.

    Canyon Crest

    They are having a special Mother's Day Brunch Buffet. Breakfast line, lunch line carving station and dessert. Plus they are taking reservations.

    Cactus Pete's

    They have a Mother's Day brunch every year and this year they reduced the price. They have also been voted the best buffet in the Magic Valley.

    Blu

    They are having a Mother's Day brunch buffet as well. They aren't usually open on Sunday but they will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They are including a Bloody Mary and Mimosa bar as well.

    Rock Creek

    They are going to be open for dinner from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a menu rather than buffet. Top sirloin, salmon and prime rib just to name a few.

Seriously, mom doesn't want to do dishes on Mother's Day and let's face it, none of us do either. Take her out and avoid some dishes.

