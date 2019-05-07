6 Mother’s Day Restaurant Specials To Spoil Twin Falls Moms
Mother's Day is right around the corner. Sunday, it's Sunday. If you are looking for some fun ways to spoil mom, here are six Mother's Day brunch, buffet or dinner ideas.
- 1
Elevation 486
Get mom some delicious food without her having to do the dishes. They have their regular menu and are accepting reservations. Plus it is a great view.
- 2
Jaker's Bar and Grill
They have a buffet and their regular menu. They are open for brunch, lunch and dinner.
- 3
Canyon Crest
They are having a special Mother's Day Brunch Buffet. Breakfast line, lunch line carving station and dessert. Plus they are taking reservations.
- 4
Cactus Pete's
They have a Mother's Day brunch every year and this year they reduced the price. They have also been voted the best buffet in the Magic Valley.
- 5
Blu
They are having a Mother's Day brunch buffet as well. They aren't usually open on Sunday but they will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They are including a Bloody Mary and Mimosa bar as well.
- 6
Rock Creek
They are going to be open for dinner from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a menu rather than buffet. Top sirloin, salmon and prime rib just to name a few.