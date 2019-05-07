Body of Boise Man Found Near Arrow Rock Reservoir

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX)-The body of a Boise man was found near an Elmore County reservoir Sunday evening after being reported missing earlier during the weekend.

According to the Elmore County Sheriff's Office, Rudy Roy Cedillo was found and recovered at around 4:40 p.m. on Sunday after authorities were alerted to a possible missing person Saturday afternoon. The sheriff's office says they began searching for Cedillo with help from the Boise County Sheriff's Office near the Arrow Rock Reservoir.

Other agencies, including the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Elmore County Search and Rescue, Elmore County Marine Division, Owyhee Sheriff's Office Dive Team assisted in the recovery of Cedillo. The sheriff's office says the incident is an ongoing investigation, but would not release any more information. Arrow Rock Reservoir