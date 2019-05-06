Cement Truck Overturns on I-84 Near Wendell

Idaho State Police say that a driver of a cement truck lost control and overturned on the interstate near the small community of Tuttle, forcing traffic to reroute around the accident.

IPS said in a statement late Monday evening, at just before 5 p.m. 39-year-old Nathanael Watson, of Jerome, was headed east on Interstate 84 in an Oshkosh cement truck when he lost control and overturned, blocking both lanes. A picture shared by ISP shows the truck overturned across both lanes on the Malad Gorge bridge.

Idaho State Police

Watson was wearing a seat belt, according to ISP. The crash blocked the eastbound lanes for more than three hours forcing the Idaho Transportation Department to detour traffic through Gooding and Wendell on US and State highways back onto the interstate; westbound lanes were not impacted by the crash. The Gooding County Sheriff's Office, Wendell and Bliss quick response units, Gooding County Ambulance and Idaho Transportation Department responded to the crash along with ISP.