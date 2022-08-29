Pocatello Man Killed in Single-vehicle Crash on I-15

POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX)-A 25-year-old man was killed in a fiery crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 15 in Pocatello. According to Idaho State Police, the 25-year-old had been driving a Chevrolet Impala at around 12:51 a.m. northbound when he went off into the median, rolled, causing the car to catch on fire. ISP said the man had not been wearing a seat belt. The interstate was blocked for about three hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

