Blackfoot Man Killed in Crash with Truck on Interstate 15

POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed in a crash with a semi truck early Tuesday morning in East Idaho. According to Idaho State Police, the victim was a 66-year-old man from Blackfoot who died when his pickup collided with a semi-truck on Interstate 15 at around 6:30 a.m. ISP said the man was headed south in a 2015 Ford F150 when he crossed the median into the northbound lanes and crashed with a Peterbilt driven by a 71-year-old West Valley, Utah man. Both drivers had been wearing seat belts. The crash blocked part of the interstate for five hours.

Get our free mobile app