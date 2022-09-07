California Man Killed in Rollover in East Idaho

SPENCER, Idaho (KLIX)-A California man was killed in a late night rollover Tuesday on Interstate 15 near Spencer, Idaho. According to Idaho State Police, first responders were called out just before 10 p.m. to mile marker 180 on I-15 for a Honda car that rolled over. The 50-year-old man from La Quinta had been wearing a seat belt. The crash blocked southbound travel for more than five hours. The Clark County Sheriff's Office, Clark County Volunteer EMS, and the Clark County Bridge and Road Department assisted with the crash which remains under investigation.

Get our free mobile app