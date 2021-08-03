7 Twin Falls’ Favorite Restaurants For Fantastic Finger Steaks
Twin Falls loves their finger steaks. So much so that there are lots of restaurants around Twin Falls and the Magic Valley that offer finger steaks. Twin Falls residents have some of their favorites and each one is prepared in their own unique way.
Not all of these places are located in Twin Falls but I know Magic Valley residents will travel for a good finger steak.
- 1
The Cove
The Cove in Twin Falls seems to be the first place people mention when they talk finger steaks in Twin Falls. Some even say it is the best place to get them.
- 2
Depot Grill
Depot Grill has some great finger steaks. They like to serve them with cocktail sauce and fry sauce. The fries they have are great with them too.
- 3
The Snug
The Snug Bar and Grill in Eden has some great food. I actually know someone who had a mental breakdown because she thought that the restaurant was going to close forever and she would never get their finger steaks again. If that isn't a sign of good food I don't know what is.
- 4
The GR
They have some of the best reviews about their finger steaks. I can't think of a much better place to enjoy a finger steak than at a bar and in a great enviornment.
- 5
Shake Out
I know when they had to close down for a bit people were incredibly disappointed they couldn't get milkshakes and finger steaks from Shake Out. Fortunately it is open and you can enjoy them once again.
- 6
Jackson's Kountry Korner
This is a place I have never been before but I have heard that their finger steaks are totally worth it. I definitely need to give it a try
- 7
Guppies Hot Rod Grille 2.0
I have never had anything bad at Guppies Hot Rod Grille so I can imagine their finger steaks are delicious too. They have their own sauce as well which is pretty great.