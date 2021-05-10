7 Twin Falls Id Events That Are Going To Make You Feel Old
I have only lived in Twin Falls for a little over 5 years but I feel like I was meant to be here my entire life. This place has so much history and I started digging into things. So I found some Twin Falls events you might remember, and it is going to make you feel old.
But also nostalgic. I am sure some of you are going to say, "There is no way it has been that long". And then you're going to think about it again and say yep it has.
- 1
12 Years ago- Canyon Ridge High School opened
Canyon Ridge High School opened in 2009, that was 12 years ago. Before that Twin Falls High School was the only high school in the area.
- 2
26 Years Ago - Oregon Trail Elementary Opened
Oregon Trail Elementary School opened their doors in 1995. It also happens to be one of the newest elementary schools open in Twin Falls.
- 3
29 Years Ago - The "Singing Bridge" demolished
Reports indicate that the Olde Towne Bridge, previously known as the Singing Bridge was demolished in 1992. It was called that because of the sound the tires made when you drove over the metal slats.
- 4
30 Years Ago - Treasure Cove opened
Reports that I could find said that the Treasure Cove, an arcade, opened their doors in 1991. That was 30 years ago.
- 5
35 Years Ago - The Magic Valley Mall opened
The Magic Valley Mall officially opened their doors in 1986. They have been around for 35 years.
- 6
44 Years Ago - KEZJ hit the radio waves
KEZJ first broadcast in 1977.
- 7
47 Years Ago - Evel Knieval attempted the jump
in 1974, stuntman Evel Knieval attempted to jump the Snake River Canyon in his rocket. He did not make it and later another stuntman was able to do it successfully.