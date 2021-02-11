Cabin Stay 200 Mi From Twin Falls Has Sick Game Room, Teton Views

A cabin owned by a family just 220 miles northeast of Twin Falls has everything a person could ask for in the way of a family or romantic getaway. And if you happen to have 22 members in your family, they've got you covered.

I think I may have just stumbled across my next Idaho cabin rental for my family this summer. It's called the "Hansen Family Cabin," and it's located in the city of Felt, Idaho. Felt is a short drive directly east of Rexburg.

I discovered the property recently while scrolling YouTube. One of the family members, Andy Hansen, posted an amazing video on January 26 that gives those interested in an escape from city life a good look at the cabin and its incredible, natural surroundings. The distance between Twin Falls and the Hansen Family Cabin boils down to about a three-hour drive, which isn't bad at all.

YouTube

The cabin is 5,600 square feet, and sleeps up to 22 comfortably, according to the video. Aside from boasting what is one of the sweetest game rooms I've ever laid eyes upon--its got two flat screens, a ping pong table, billiards and more--the rest of the place isn't bad either. I could talk so much trash in this room it's crazy!

What this cabin offers that really seals the deal for me, is the beyond beautiful view of the Teton Mountains from the back deck. The only request I might have for the owners of the cabin, is if it's cool if I move one of the guest beds outside so I can enjoy the view until I crash out.

For anyone interested, Andy says during the video to just message him (post a message on Facebook) and he'll give you the lowdown.

