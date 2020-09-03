Spoil Yourself: Wendell Airbnb Is An RV Parked Outside A Home

If you're looking for an overnight stay less than 25 miles from Twin Falls and have $23 on you, then do I have the place for you. A Wendell, Idaho, listing on Airbnb will having you living like Cousin Eddy for a night, except you won't need to worry about cleaning the crapper. I think.

A 2018 Jayco Travel Trailer has shown up on the Idaho Airbnb website. Its 24-feet-long, and boasts one bedroom, a carbon monoxide detector, exterior LED lighting, a television, a dinette, microwave, an extended step ladder, air conditioning and a kitchen, and all at a bargain of just $23 per night.

The listing was found under Boise rentals, but it looks as if it's actually located on a neighborhood street in the city of Wendell. I actually didn't know people rent out their travel trailers on Airbnb, but it's a great idea and a heck of a good way to earn a little extra money.

The listing is the least expensive one I have seen so far on the entire website. You can book it, and park right on the street beside it. It appears to be in great shape, and the interior is immaculate.

The trailer has one review, and it's a pretty good one.

"The trailer was clean and spacious, and exactly what we expected and needed." - Pam

Pam and her hubby apparently stayed a night in July of 2019. Hopefully, if the trailer starts-a-rockin, the owners won't come-a-knockin. If they do, it's a short walk to the end of the driveway for them, so you might want to be mindful of that.