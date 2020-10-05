87-year-old Killed after Four-vehicle Crash Near Cascade

CASCADE, Idaho (KLIX)-An 87-year-old Cascade woman died at a hospital following a four-vehicle crash on State Highway 55 Friday evening.

According to Idaho State Police, Beverly Elder died at the Cascade Medical Center following the crash just south of Cascade on October 2, when she attempted to make a left turn in a small Toyota SUV off of the highway and hit a pickup truck head-on at around 8:47 p.m. Her SUV then struck two other vehicles traveling on the highway, but no one else needed to be taken to the hospital. According to ISP, Elder had not been wearing a seat belt.

The crash blocked traffic on the highway for about four hours, it is still under investigation.