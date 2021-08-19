9/11 Memorial Held In Twin Falls At The Perrine Bridge

There will be a memorial at the Twin Falls Visitors Center and the Perrine Bridge on September 11th from 5 pm to 9 pm. It is free for anyone to attend and the memorial will be held to remember the events that happened on September 11th, 2001.

For this event, everyone who comes is welcome to grab a flag and join people along the Perrine Bridge. After walking along the bridge, hold up the flags, smile and wave to traffic and those passing by in honor of the people that lost their lives and were impacted by the September 11th terrorist attacks.

The event is for everyone who wants to attend. The flags are free to grab, there will be food vendors in attendance at the Twin Falls Visitors Center and a military jet fly over. The organizers are also accepting donations at their website if you are interested in helping purchase the 2,977 flags in remembrance of those that lost their lives that day.

The event is Saturday, September 11th from 5 pm to 9 pm. Not only will there be an A-10 flyover, there will also be a 21 gun salute and an armed forces display. People will be speaking and music will be playing as people gather around.

For more information you can always go to their website www.magicvalley911memorial.com and see how you can volunteer, donate and see any other events that are going on throughout the year.

