A Christian Response to Mask Mandates & Hijacked Elections

Why hasn’t Governor Brad Little called for a day of prayer? 50 state governors and seven territorial governors and all dealing with coronavirus. They’ve tried lockdowns, closing businesses and telling people to stay at home. They’re being deluged by media and liberals (I know, I know. It’d redundant) demanding mask mandates. Governors are told to follow the science. Do any advisors suggest following the Lord?

A local city councilman says last week his email was filled with vitriol from people opposed to a mask mandate. When his council dropped the issue, the nasty emails continued but now are coming from constituents and others in favor of a mandate. Have we lost our humanity?

Election Day has passed and some on the left are calling for revenge against anyone associated with President Trump. White House staff, lawyers contesting vote counts and even Trump voters.

On the flip side I know of some people who listen to my show who wouldn’t mind extracting a pound of flesh from liberals. They’re locked and loaded and readying for civil war. I say they’re getting ready. They haven’t torched any cities and looted any Walmart stores. Conservatives can be loud but most try and respect property rights and laws. They simply don’t like bad law and they see mandates on what we wear as bad. They also see people hijacking votes and then laughing about the subversion of our great republic.

Getting back to prayer for a moment. The hosts of Pastors Round Table are Bible believing Christians. They appear Thursday mornings on Newsradio 1310, KLIX. This week they offered a Christian response to mandates, disease and election results. You can listen by clicking on the YouTube video below.