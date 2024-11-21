A Mountain Lion Sighting Near Twin Falls Idaho is Dismissed

A Mountain Lion Sighting Near Twin Falls Idaho is Dismissed

It was a bobcat.  Much smaller, and a lot less harmless.  Idaho Fish and Game looked into a report of a mountain lion sighting in Kimberly.  False alarm, however.  Fish and Game spokesman Terry Thompson explains there’s a large population of lions in the South Hills, and recently a cached deer was found along the canyon rim.  Left by a lion.

All the usual rules remain in place.  If you see an actual lion, it’s not a friend.  Stay away.  If you’re close, back away and slowly.

Of course, you shouldn’t mess with bobcats either.

If you think you saw a lion, go ahead and make the report.  If you’re wrong, that’s fine.  If you’re right, the agency can monitor the area.

