A Mountain Lion Sighting Near Twin Falls Idaho is Dismissed

It was a bobcat. Much smaller, and a lot less harmless. Idaho Fish and Game looked into a report of a mountain lion sighting in Kimberly. False alarm, however. Fish and Game spokesman Terry Thompson explains there’s a large population of lions in the South Hills, and recently a cached deer was found along the canyon rim. Left by a lion.

All the usual rules remain in place. If you see an actual lion, it’s not a friend. Stay away. If you’re close, back away and slowly.

Of course, you shouldn’t mess with bobcats either.

If you think you saw a lion, go ahead and make the report. If you’re wrong, that’s fine. If you’re right, the agency can monitor the area.

