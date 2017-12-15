A Newcomer Wants Maxine Bell’s Seat in Boise

A political newcomer is planning to shake up state government.

Glenneda Zuiderveld is from Jerome and now a candidate for the Idaho House seat in District 25-A. A Republican, Zuiderveld would be involved in a primary with current seat holder, Maxine Bell, if Bell announces plans for re-election.

Bell is one of the most powerful members of the legislature and has served for well more than a quarter century. A Bell decision not to seek another term would likely draw additional Republican candidates in a district heavily favoring any GOP nominee.

Zuiderveld made her first radio appearance as an announced candidate. You can hear the discussion below: