A Peaceful Retreat Awaits At Creekside Stay 2 Hrs From Twin Falls

Now that the weather has gotten warmer and the mountain snow is melting away, many Idahoans are starting to plan getaways with family and friends. If a relaxing creekside getaway surrounded by pine trees and simplistic creature comforts appeals to you, then Idaho City has all of that and much more.

When is the last time you spent a weekend away in the mountains with family fishing, bike riding, exploring nature, and sitting by a toasty fire under a sky full of stars? For those that want a change from tent camping or RV parks, the Idaho Creekside Cabin on Hwy 21 in the Boise National Forest offers an entirely different type of experience.

Idaho City is located approximately 150 miles northwest of Twin Falls. The arrival time to the site from the Magic Valley is about two hours and 20 minutes, which makes for a very easy weekend getaway. The nearly century-old cabin sits on an acre and a half of pristine land and is furnished with everything one would need for a relaxing retreat. A wood-burning fireplace, outdoor firepit, hammock, propane grill, and creekside lounge area are all located on-site.

The cabin also includes five bedrooms with the capacity to sleep 12. Photographs of the interior and exterior of the property can be viewed on the site's official website. Reservations and further detailed information can be obtained by calling 208-598-5254.

Reservations can be booked immediately by clicking here.

